ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A security guard fatally shot a car break-in suspect outside of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital overnight.
According to police, there was a man breaking into vehicles on the parking lot in the 1400 block of South Grand around 1 a.m. Wednesday. After a security guard was reportedly run over by a vehicle being driven by the suspect, gunfire erupted.
The car break-in suspect was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at a hospital. The security guard was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition.
Accident reconstruction and homicide detectives were called to investigate. This story will be updated as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.