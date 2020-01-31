ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new security firm will monitor the Metro Transit system starting in April.
G4S Secure Solutions was awarded the contract by the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners in December 2019.
“Our transit riders are constantly moving around the region and we want our contract security team to reflect the same mobility when they are on the Metro Transit system.” said Stephen Berry, General Manager of Public Safety at Metro Transit. “We want to make sure the transition to the new contracted security guard team is as professional and seamless as possible.”
The security company was originally slated to take over in February, but the date was adjusted to April 1 to allow for hiring, background checks and training of the security guards who will be assigned to the Metro Transit system.
According to Metro Transit, the new security guards will be in highly visible uniforms and stationed on MetroLink trains, MetroBus vehicles, at MetroLink stations and at Metro Transit Centers.
