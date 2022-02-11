Section of WB I-44 to close in downtown St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There are several big closures on the roads this weekend.
The Broadway bridge from both the express lanes and ramp are heavily used when entering the downtown area, so, the closings will affect many drivers, especially this weekend as all lanes will be closed in both directions.
MoDOT is closing a section of Interstate 44 to remove the Broadway bridge over the interstate. The highway will be closed in both directions from roughly the Eads Bridge to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Crews will start closing ramps at 6 p.m. before the entire highway shuts down by 8 p.m. Friday. MoDOT expects to have Interstate 44 back open by 5 a.m. Monday.
The bridge has required more and more maintenance to keep it safe to use and has finally reached the point of replacement. Drivers should expect more closures within the next few months.
