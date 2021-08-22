GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A section of road in Godfrey, Illinois has been renamed after a fallen firefighter.
Hundreds paid their final respects to Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering, who died in the line of duty last week.
Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering was killed in March 2019 while fighting a house fire. Saturday, a section of West Delmar Ave. (Illinois Route 3) in Godfrey was dedicated in his honor.
Ringering's family, friends and many first responders were on hand for the dedication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.