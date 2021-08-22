Jake Ringering road dedication
GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A section of road in Godfrey, Illinois has been renamed after a fallen firefighter.

Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering was killed in March 2019 while fighting a house fire. Saturday, a section of West Delmar Ave. (Illinois Route 3) in Godfrey was dedicated in his honor.

Ringering's family, friends and many first responders were on hand for the dedication.

