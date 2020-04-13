JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Monday marks the first day back in the officer for some employees in the Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office.
Ashcroft sent a memo asking employees who have offices to return to work after Gov. Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order. More than 200 staff members are spread out across four offices around the state.
Division directors will determine who is deemed essential and non-essential.
Federal guidelines say those “needed to maintain orderly market operations to ensure the continuity of financial transactions and services” are considered essential.
The Secretary of State's Office oversees elections, handles securities enforcement and is in charge of business registrations.
Employees in cubicles will be limited to comply with social distancing, with some working from home. The memo urges employees who are sick to stay home and encourages those who go into the office to wear a mask.
Parson said it is up to elected officials to make the best decision for their staff while his concern is with nearly 50,000 staff employees. This comes after the director of the CDC is predicting a lower death toll than previously forecasted.
Many of those models assumed only 50 percent of the population would take social distancing guidelines seriously when some health officials say that number is closer to 90 percent.
