SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Public health officials are investigating Illinois’ second vaping-related death.
Information from the Department of Public Health on the death are scarce. The agency didn’t release the person’s name, age, or where they died.
A total of 153 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 66 years old, have experienced vaping-related illness. More than 80% of Illinois cases reportedly involve vaping products containing THC.
Illinois report the nation’s first vaping-related death in August.
Since then a total of 34 people have died.
The federal investigation into what is causing vaping-related illness and death could take months, the CDC said.
Nationwide there have been about 1,299 reported lung illnesses in 49 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands.
On Thursday, the FDA went after vaping company Eonsmoke LLC warning them to remove roughly 100 flavored vaping products from the market.
“Companies are on notice -- the FDA will not allow the proliferation of illegally marketed e-cigarettes or other tobacco products, to come at the expense of our children. Today’s action makes clear that we will continue to keep a close watch on companies and take swift steps when violations are found,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless said.
