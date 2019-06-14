ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two teens are facing charges related to the fatal shooting and robbery of a retired St. Louis police sergeant.
Ralph Harper, 67, was shot and killed in the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue, near Tower Grove Park, on Oct. 29, 2018. Police said he was parking his car along the street when he was approached by a gunman and the two exchanged fire.
Read: Retired sergeant killed during robbery, police say
Days after the shooting, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were taken into custody and remanded to the juvenile court.
On June 10, police said the 16-year-old, Justin Mathews, was certified as an adult for the robbery and fatal shooting.
Mathews has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree tampering and felony felling. No bond was allowed.
On June 13, police said 17-year-old Jalynn Garner was certified as an adult for the robbery and the fatal shooting.
Garner has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery. No bond was available.
