ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old and 18-year-old have been charged with murder for his role in a carjacking of a mother and her three children that ended in a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

Percy Robinson and Courtney Clay, 18, were two of three people accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint near 10th and Lami in Soulard. The woman’s husband told News 4 that his wife and kids were visiting a cousin when the suspects walked up to them in an alleyway with a gun.

They took off with the car and about a 1,000 feet later smashed into a semi-truck at 7th and Barton.

One man in the car died. Robinson and the third suspect were taken to the hospital.

Robinson and Clay are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and armed criminal action.

Police said they found a gun and drugs in the car.