CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A second suspect is facing charges in connection with the death of North County Cooperative police officer Michael Langsdorf.
READ: 'I apologize for what happened;' Person of interest in shooting of Ofc. Langsdorf admits he was at shooting scene
Kawynn Smith, 58, is charged with second-degree murder.
Police allege that Smith gave Bonette Meeks, Jr., 26, two fraudulent checks to cash at Clay’s Wellston Food Market on June 23. Police were then called. Meeks is accused of shooting Langsdorf when he responded to the scene.
Smith spoke to News 4 on Friday before he was processed by police.
He told News 4 that he gave Meeks the checks and also said he was in a car outside the market when Meeks tried to cash the checks. Smith said he did not know Officer Langsdorf was killed until a few days later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.