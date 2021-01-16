SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A second suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in south St. Louis in early December.
Joseph Griffin, 24, of South City is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, abandonment of a corpse, a parole violation, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Mario Amerson, 49, was found shot in the 2200 block of Alberta just after 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The charges against Griffin come more than a month after 21-year-old Jasmine Baker was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the shooting.
Griffin is being held in the St. Louis City Jail without bond.
