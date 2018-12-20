STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A second suspect has been charged in the murder of a Ste. Genevieve County man who was found dead inside his car.
Angel Senter, 41, is charged with abandonment of a corpse.
Susan Armantrout, 41, and her husband, Aaron, were reported missing over the weekend. Police said Susan had made threats against Aaron in the past. Her mother said she tried to shoot him in the fall, police said.
On Friday, police said Aaron was supposed to meet his sister but did not show up.
According to police, Susan was found Sunday at the house of an acquaintance in Bonne Terre, where she was detained. She was later charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.
Wednesday evening, police said a second person had been arrested in connection with the case.
When she was questioned, police said she admitted to fatally shooting Aaron in the master bedroom at their home before dragging his body into his 200 Blue BMW 540i. She then drove the body to Potosi.
Police said she then hid the car and body in a storage locker unit at 8 and U Storage in Potosi.
Authorities say that Senter helped her hide his corpse.
Police said they located Aaron's body Monday afternoon along with his car.
