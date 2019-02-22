FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A second suspect has been arrested but another is on the run after a pursuit and early morning armed robbery at a motel Sunday in the Metro East.
Deann J. Touchette, 42, of Columbia, Illinois, is charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery. She is being held in the St. Clair Co. Jail on $100,000 bond.
The incident occurred Sunday around 8 a.m. at the Trailway Motel. When police arrived on scene, they spoke to the victim who was was able to provide a description of three suspects, their getaway car and the direction they took off in.
Police say they were able to locate the fleeing vehicle on St. Clair Avenue near Route 157, but the occupants refused to stop for the officers and a pursuit started. Neighboring departments assisted Fairview Heights officers with the pursuit.
Officers lost sight of the vehicle for a short time before they were able to take one of the suspects into custody on foot. Police later located the abandoned vehicle in East St. Louis.
The male victim told police he rented a motel room with a female he works with and stayed the night. When the victim woke up around 7 a.m. he noticed the female had left. About an hour later, the female showed up with two men and robbed him at gunpoint, according to what the victim told police.
Police say the suspects stole several items before fleeing the motel in the female’s car, a Ford Taurus.
The victim was able to identify the male suspect in police suspect as one of the men who robbed him at gunpoint.
The first suspect in custody has been identified by police as 44-year-old Dwayne M. Stewart of East St. Louis. St. Clair County authorities have charged Stewart with armed robbery and robbery. His bond is set at $75,000.
Police have not located the third suspects but have released surveillance footage of the suspect who remains at-large.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident on Sunday, or that can identify the at-large suspects to call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100.
