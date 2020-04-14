CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A second employee with the St. Louis County Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came a day after a St. Louis County police officer spoke about coming back to work after recovering from COVID-19.
READ: St. Louis County officer back at work after recovering from COVID-19
Police say the employee serves in a professional staff capacity and does not interact with the public while at work. It is not believed the employee contracted the virus while at work.
Police say any potentially contaminated areas have been disinfected and cleaned.
