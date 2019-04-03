ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing terrorists with material support and resources.
Ramiz Zijad Hodzic, 44, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty to one count each of both conspiring to provide support, as well as providing said support to terrorists overseas.
Hodzic is part of a trio of St. Louis County defendants, including his wife, Sedina Unkic Hodzic, and Armin Harcevic.
"Ramiz Hodzic solicited and collected money from the other defendants,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division. “He sent more than $10,000 worth of materials and cash to terrorist overseas, including to a St. Louisan who was killed fighting for ISIS.”
Hodzic faces up to 15 years imprisonment and/or fines of up to $250,000 for each count.
In addition to the St. Louis County trio, two additional suspects were charged. Nihad Rosic, of Utica, New York, and Mediha Medy Salkicevic, of Schiller Park, Illinois were both charged with the same crimes as Hodzic.
Hodzic is the second of the St. Louis County trio to plead guilty. Harcevic pleaded guilty to similar charges on February 25 of this year.
Additionally, Salkicevic pleaded guilty in March.
All of the defendants are charged with conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists and with providing material support to terrorists. Hodzic is also charged with conspiring to kill and maim persons in a foreign country.
His wife and Rosic have pleaded not guilty.
