SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) – There is now a new location to purchase recreational marijuana in Metro East.
The Green Solution in Sauget was approved for adult-use sales on Jan. 13 and started selling to eligible buyers on March 2.
The business had served medical patients since October of 2017, and will now expand its business to include recreational use customers.
The Green Solution is located at 2021 Goose Lake Road. They are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Green Solution is the second dispensary in the Metro East to sell recreational marijuana.
When recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois on New Year’s Day, thousands of people waited in long lines outside of HCI Alternatives in Collinsville to be some of the first to purchase recreational marijuana in the state.
The demand was so great that lines often took hours to move through, and HCI Alternatives instituted Medical Mondays, where only those with a medical license could make a purchase.
"When we did that it worked so well for not only medical patients that came in that didn't have to battle large crowds or lack of parking, but also worked out for our staff," said Chris McCloud with HCI.
Those with a medical license are given priority even on regular business days, meaning they don't have to wait in line with recreational customers, but having a dedicated day of the week made the process easier.
HCI Alternatives has said they plan to open a second location in the Metro East in Fairview Heights later this year.
