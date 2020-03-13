ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A second person tested positive for coronavirus in St. Louis County. Almost one week after the first St. Louis County COVID-19 case.
The St. Louis County Department of Health said the second presumptive positive case of coronavirus is related to domestic travel. The patient is between 50 and 60 years of age. The county did not release the patient's gender or what part of the county they live in.
The sample will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention for confirmation testing.
In a press release, county officials were careful to note the second case of coronavirus is not related to the first case that was announced on March 7. The first case involved a 20-year-old Ladue woman who had traveled to Italy for a study abroad program.
The first coronavirus case in St. Louis County and Missouri caused controversy after the county said family members of the patient were told to quarantine before the positive result returned but family members broke quarantine. The family's attorney responded back saying there's no proof to indicate county officials told the family to self-quarantine. You can learn more on this story, here.
