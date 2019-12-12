ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An officer-involved shooting left one man dead in south St. Louis Thursday night, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Bates and Virginia about 9:30 p.m.
No officers were hurt.
Chief Hayden said a Mobile Reserve Unit officer stopped a man walking down the street, though it is unclear at this time why the officer stopped him.
"We have gotten plenty of reports that this is a very heavily drug trafficked drug area as well as other criminal activity," Hayden said Friday morning.
The 28-year-old reportedly ran away, and the officer followed.
The man and officer ran into a gangway, according to police. There, he reportedly displayed a semi-automatic weapon.
Hayden said officers told the man to drop the weapon, and when he refused, the officer fired.
Officers recovered the suspect's gun and narcotics at the scene.
The officer involved has been with the department for 11 years.
This was the second officer-involved shooting to happen in St. Louis in 24 hours.
Thursday morning a robbery suspect reportedly pointed a gun at officers in The Grove and was shot in the leg.
Thursday night's incident was the same location where a 14-year-old was shot earlier this week, which is why the department was increasing patrols in the area.
As of Friday, there have been 13 officer-involved shootings in 2019, the same amount as 2018. That number is down from 18 officer-involved shootings in 2017.
