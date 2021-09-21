JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A second mosquito has tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Jefferson County.
Monday, the health department detected the virus in a mosquito population within Imperial. After the virus was found, control measures were implemented in the areas of concern that evening.
The county’s Mosquito Control and Surveillance Program will continue to monitor the area for West Nile Virus.
