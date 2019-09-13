EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A second East St. Louis man has indicted on charges in the incident that claimed the life of Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins.
Read: Funeral arrangements announced for slain ISP Trooper Nick Hopkins
19-year-old Al Stewart Jr. is charged with armed violence, unlawful possession with intent to distribute and obstructing justice in the incident. None of them are in connection with Hopkins' murder.
Police say Stewart was in possession of more than 10 grams of cannabis and a .40 caliber Glock handgun when officers arrested him in side a home in the 1400 block of North Second Street Friday.
The address and day listed on court documents match that of the home where Hopkins was fatally shot.
According to charging documents, Stewart tried to hide the gun in the kitchen of the home when police arrived.
READ: East St. Louis man charged with murder of ISP Trooper
He is being held on $250,000 bond in the St. Clair County Jail.
