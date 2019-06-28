ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with the shooting death of North County Police Cooperative officer Michael Langsdorf.
News 4 confirmed the man - who we will not name until or if charges are filed - was at the scene when the shooting happened.
The suspect was in the passenger seat of the car driven by accused shooter Bonette Meeks.
[READ: Man charged in 'execution' of North County Cooperative officer]
While he was taken into custody, it's not known what crime he may be charged with, if any.
News 4 has inquired with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office and is awaiting a reply.
