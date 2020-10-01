NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men are in custody after an argument turned deadly in north St. Louis Saturday.
Officers found Victoria McBee in the middle of the 4400 block of Lexington just after 2:30 p.m. McBee was shot after she got into an argument with two men, police said.
The 34-year-old was barely conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene. She later died at a hospital.
A 79-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were present during the shooting but were not injured.
Shortly after the shooting, Derrell Moore, 22, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal in the incident.
On Thursday, authorities announced that a second man, 23-year-old Deion Whalen had also been charged with murder first and armed criminal action in relation to McBee's death.
Several cars nearby were also struck by bullets.
