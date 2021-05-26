ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A second man was charged in connection to the murder of a local father and his 7-year-old daughter in the Central West End late January.
First degree murder and armed criminal action charges were filed against Andre Anderson Wednesday for his role in the deadly shooting. In early April, 28-year-old Javonn Nettles was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
Officials said Darrion Rankin-Fleming, 26, and Dmyah Fleming, 7, were shot inside a parked car in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue just after 8 p.m. in the Central West End on Jan. 24.
The 26-year-old man died on the scene and the younger Fleming was taken to a hospital where she later died. The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.
CrimeStoppers announced a reward of up to $30,000 for an arrest in the case. Days later, the ATF announced it was contributing $10,000 to the effort, bringing the total to $40,000.
This happened in the eastern part of the Central West End neighborhood, near Midtown. Several restaurants and businesses are in this area. Retreat Gastropub and Narwhal's closed their doors early because of the double shooting.
At a vigil, Rankin-Fleming's mother said he recently moved the area because it was safer.
"It's so many people that loved my granddaughter and my son, and I have to be alright because I pray, and I know that God doesn't make mistakes. My son wouldn't have been okay without his daughter and she would not have been okay without him. I just hope that they're found," said Suketta Rankin
The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. Click here to visit their page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.