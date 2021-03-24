ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was in St. Louis Wednesday, visiting St. Louis construction firm Clayco to mark Equal Pay Day with a listening session on gender equity in the workplace.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Wendy Chun Hoon, director of the Women’s Bureau at the U.S. Department of Labor, joined Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and four others at the listening session.
Emhoff is touring the Midwest this week as part of an effort to promote the recently-passed relief plan worth more than $1 trillion.
