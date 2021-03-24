ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in St. Louis Wednesday.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband will visit St. Louis construction firm Clayco to mark Equal Pay Day with a listening session on gender equity in the workplace. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Wendy Chun Hoon, director of the Women’s Bureau at the U.S. Department of Labor, will join Emhoff and four others at the listening session.
During his visit, Emhoff is expected to highlight how the American Rescue Plan will provide support for families in Missouri. He will also underscore the Biden-Harris Administrations commitment to addressing equity in the workforce.
