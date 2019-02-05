ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Day two of the trial for the man accused of murdering St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder began with a crime scene detective taking the stand.

During the Tuesday morning testimony, the first to take the stand was the detective who took photographs of Trenton Forster’s car and of the fallen officer during his autopsy.

During the testimony, the detective talked about finding a box of ammunition in the glove box of the suspect’s car, a magazine for a 9mm semi-automatic by itself between the console and front driver’s side seat, and a spent shell casing in the back seat on the floor. The detective also showed the .22 rifle that was found in Forster’s trunk, along with pictures of the shattered driver’s side window and bullet holes in Forster’s car.

Suspect in Ofc. Snyder's death was high all the time, suicidal, prosecutors claim Opening statements took place Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of murdering an on-duty St. Louis County officer in 2016.

The second person called to testify was the medical examiner who did the autopsy on Officer Snyder.

During the testimony, photos were shown of Officer Snyder’s body when it first arrived, when he still had on a hospital gown and a breathing tube. Then, x-rays were shown of Officer Snyder’s jaw, which was broken from the gunshot.

According to officials, Officer Snyder was shot once and the bullet broke his jaw and severed a carotid artery. Photos were also shown in court of the carotid artery and the hole that was in it.

The bullet was reportedly taken out of Officer Snyder’s left upper back.

While the autopsy photos were shown, News 4’s Russell Kinsaul said some in the courtroom tucked their heads down, while others glanced and then quickly looked away. Officer Snyder’s widow, Elizabeth, had her brother’s arm around her and her body was shaking, according to Kinsaul, who was in the courtroom during the testimony.

Kinsaul will continue to be in the courtroom throughout the second day of testimony. This story will be updated as more details develop.