PACIFIC, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Officials in Franklin County are warning residents after two bears were spotted in the last two weeks.
The latest sighting was Sunday in Pacific. The Missouri Department of Conservation says this is a different bear than one sighted in the same area back on May 11.
Just days after a bear was tranquilized in a Brentwood neighborhood, another bear was spotted in Pacific, Mo. Tuesday morning.
Officials are asking residents to bring in pet food and bird feeders that may attract the bears and to also keep an eye on pets when they go outside.
