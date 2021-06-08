ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the second time, an all-white jury was selected in the trial of two white former SLMPD officers accused of assaulting an undercover Black detective and attempting to destroy the evidence of that attack.

For any federal case tried in the Eastern District, the pool of potential jurors can be drawn from City of St. Louis and 13 surrounding counties, most of which are rural and predominantly white. For this case 90 people were chosen, though the geographic makeup of the group was not readily available. the group of 90 was broken into three panels of 30, but only two panels were called. Of those 60 people, just two potential jurors were Black.

One was removed for cause during the voir dire process, and defense attorney Scott Rosenblum used one of his strikes to remove the remaining black panel member who could be seated on the jury. U.S. Attorney Carrie Constantin challenged the strike, which meant Rosenblum had to provide a race-neutral a reason for striking the juror to the judge.

The jury consists of 9 women and 3 men. There are three alternates; 2 women and a man.

Opening arguments set to begin Tuesday in trial of 2 former SLMPD officers The 90 potential jurors, drawn from the City of St. Louis and 13 surrounding counties, were asked a a broad spectrum of questions, ranging from specific topics such as whether they took place in the 2017 protests following the Jason Stockley verdict, to more broader concerns such as whether they had hard opinions on movements like Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, and Defund the police.

Rosenblum's argument was that the man had a cousin who went to prison, and he remained in contact with his cousin and his cousin's mother, which could influence his judgment in a case involving defendants in law enforcement.

Constantin said Rosenblum's justification was thin, as the juror's cousin was convicted more than 20 years ago.

"If we get to strike Black jurors because they remain in contact with a family member who was convicted in 1996, that is just transparently incorrect," she said.

However Rosenblum countered that prosecutors routinely strike jurors who have incarcerated family members because it could impact their judgment, and said he also intended to strike a white juror who was among the alternate pool for the very same reason. Judge E. Richard Webber denied the challenge, allowing Rosenblum's strike to stand.

The Eastern District encompasses Crawford, Dent, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Lincoln, Maries, Phelps, Saint Charles, Saint Francois, Saint Louis, Warren, and Washington counties, along with St. Louis City, which means most pools of potential jurors are unlikely to be racially diverse, even before the group gets whittled down.

During Boone and Myers' first trial, all 12 seated jurors were White, which caused prosecutors to object to the composition of the jury over racial bias concerns. Defense attorneys successfully argued the elimination of Black jurors for "race-neutral" reasons, which Judge Catherine Perry ultimately accepted. In that first case, two of the four alternates were Black, and one did end up eventually serving on the jury.

Tuesday, the jury and four alternates were chosen and seated shortly before 11 a.m. Judge Webber had told attorneys to prepare for opening arguments Tuesday and to have potential witnesses ready for the afternoon.