ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis CITY SC super fans will be able to get their hands on tickets soon.
On Oct. 19, season tickets for the 3,000-seat, supporter section behind the North goal will go on sale. The seating is aimed to create an energized and exciting section with capo stands for chant leaders, centralized drum platforms, a dedicated bar featuring local beers and spirits, and customized rigging designed to support oversized tifo banners that can be hung from the stadium’s canopy roof.
“The supporter section will truly be the heartbeat of our gameday, so we wanted to show appreciation to the region’s most loyal and die-hard soccer fans by inviting them to be among the first to purchase their tickets,” said St. Louis CITY SC Chief Experience Officer Matt Sebek.
Ticket prices will be $391 for the entire season, approx. $23 per match, and can be purchased in full or through a payment plan. Current deposit holders will receive emails from the club with more information and directions on setting up their account by Oct. 12 in order to purchase supporter tickets starting on Oct. 19.
