(AP) -- Dive teams, boats, drones and police dogs are searching in Missouri for a missing mother.
The Bates County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 36-year-old Nicole Mallatt was last seen or heard from on Nov. 26.
KCTV reports that Mallatt texted one of her daughters last Tuesday saying she was leaving for a few hours, but she never came back.
Her aunt, Linda Diveley Mallatt, says she is convinced something happened after Mallatt didn't call her children on Thanksgiving.
