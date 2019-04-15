SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are searching for a 54-year-old man after a south St. Louis woman dies from her injuries Sunday.
Officers arrived to a home in the 3800 block of Wisconsin on April 9 just before 11 p.m. where they found 54-year-old Marcia Johnson suffering from a severe head injury inside her home.
Emergency crews transported Johnson to a local hospital where she was listed in critical, unstable condition.
Police said she succumbed to her injuries Sunday.
Due to Johnson's injuries, investigators were unable to speak to her about the incident beforehand.
Police said they are searching for a 54-year-old man in connection to the death. Limited information has been released about the potential suspect or his connection to the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information surrounding the incident, should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
