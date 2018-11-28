GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two robbery suspects.
Officials said two men dressed in camouflage approached an employee in a business in the 5500 block of Maryville Friday, Nov. 23, showed a gun and demanded money. Prior to the robbery, the employee had reportedly just emptied the gambling machines at the business.
The suspects left the area in a 2016/2017 Nissan Altima, which the sheriff’s office later released surveillance photos of.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000 or the dispatch center at 618-692-4433.
