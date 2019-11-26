ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for a missing St. Louis County man Tuesday afternoon.
Ronald Webb, 76, was reported missing after he was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities said Webb, who suffers from undiagnosed memory loss. recently moved Sunday and is unfamiliar with the area.
It is unclear exactly what part of St. Louis County Webb moved to.
Webb is 6'3 feet tall, weighs 220 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans.
The 76-year-old also drives a red 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with Michigan plates of DLZ305
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
