ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Police are searching for a young girl who was last seen Saturday night in south St. Louis.
Police said 11-year-old Mia Conaway was reported missing after she was last seen in the 5400 block of Alabama around 11:30 p.m.
Mia was last seen burgundy hooded sweatshirt with a GSA logo on the front with dark pants with burgundy boots. Officials said she had an aqua backpack containing clothing.
Police said the 11-year-old is 5'2 in height and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5327.
