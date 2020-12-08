ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Authorities in Columbia, Mo. have launched a search for a missing 77-year-old man who could be heading to St. Louis.
William Heggarty, 77, left his home in the 2400 block of Topaz Drive in Columbia, Mo. between 3:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials said the 77-year-old was heading to St. Louis in a red 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Missouri plates BE7W4P.
Heggarty is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 230 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark pants. He has been diagnosed with dementia.
Anyone seeing the missing person or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Columbia Police Department at (573) 442-6131.
