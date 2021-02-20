FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Louis County are searching for an 18-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning.
Dashaun Mann, 18, was last seen walking from a home in the 1800 block of Chateau Du Mont in Florissant around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The teen has a diminished mental capacity and hasn't been heard from since. Mann is about 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was dressed in a black jacket, black jeans with black shoes and a black facial mask.
Anyone who has seen Mann or have any information should dial 911 or St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.