MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a missing 9-year-old boy.
Chase Ondo, 9, was last seen at his home on Route 4 in Sawyerville around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night. Ondo is described as 4 feet tall with green eyes and red hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, pajama pants and green boots.
The sheriff's office currently has a search and rescue team looking for him. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 217-854-3135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.