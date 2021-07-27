Search underway for car connected to teen's murder in North County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials are searching for a car in connection to the murder of a 19-year-old in north St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the homicide of Gregg Price. He was shot in the 8600 block of Trumbell in Bel-Ridge at 3:16 p.m. and taken to a hospital where he later died. On Tuesday, investigators released photos of a black 2012 Volvo S60-T5 connected to crime. The Volvo has black tinted windows with a Missouri temporary tag of 05H-DJC which expired July 15, 2021.
No other information was released. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
