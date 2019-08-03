NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery duo who allegedly robbed at north St. Louis assisted living home at gunpoint.
Just past 2 p.m. Friday, detectives said two men, dressed in Stericycle employee uniforms, entered the administrative office at Northview Village Assisted Living Home on N. Kingshighway.
The suspects pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. The men ran away after stealing the money, police say.
No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information interested in a cash reward for their tips and want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.