LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters are searching for a man who went missing following a collision of two boats on Cuivre River near Old Monroe Monday.
Two boats collided around 7 p.m. Monday. One person who has been accounted for suffered minor injuries, but firefighters are still searching for another man.
Missouri Highway Patrol was on the scene Monday night. Their search for the man's body resumed Tuesday morning.
Authorities did not say what type of boats were involved in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.