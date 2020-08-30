SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for a shooting in South City.
Just after 8 a.m., officers arrived to the 3500 block of Bingham Ave in the Dutchtown neighborhood after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting and a description of the suspect has not been released yet.
Officers then thought the suspect was inside the apartment.
News 4 crews heard police using a loud speaker to order the suspect to come out in what appeared to be a standoff. Police blocked off Bingham Ave and a section of Grand Ave between Meramec Street and Osceola.
However, around 2:00 p.m., police determined that the suspect was no longer in the apartment.
Officers made entry into the building but the suspect was not located. The area has been reopened to pedestrian/vehicular traffic. Homicide will be handling this ongoing investigation. Special thanks @stlcountypd SWAT for assisting us with this scene. https://t.co/vgD8qJ7oZm— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 30, 2020
This incident comes within less than 24 hours of another stand off in South City just blocks away. A gunman barricaded himself inside a home on Hartford Ave after shooting two police officers, police said.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
