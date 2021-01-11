JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a suspect who they say vandalized several businesses and non-profits in Jennings.
Authorities released surveillance images of the man Monday. They believe he threw pieces of concrete through front windows or used a hammer to damage windows.
The vandalism took place at the following locations over the period of a month:
- 12/10/2020 - 6716 Emma Avenue – Noah’s Ark Church
- 12/19/2020 - 5733 Hodiamont Street – Calvary West Missionary Baptist Church
- 12/22/2020 - 6814 West Florissant Avenue – This That and the Other
- 12/22/2020 - 6616 West Florissant Avenue – Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church
- 12/22/2020 - 6614 West Florissant Avenue – North County Community Development
- 12/22/2020 - 6604 West Florissant Avenue – Cardinal Business Supply
- 12/22/2020 - 6818 West Florissant Avenue
- 12/22/2020 – 6824 West Florissant Avenue – Beauty Connection
- 1/11/2021 - 6805 West Florissant Avenue - D’s Place
- 1/11/2021 - 6809 West Florissant Avenue - Masjid
- 1/11/2021 - 6815 West Florissant Avenue – Diamond and Gold Jewelers
- 1/11/2021 - 6817 West Florissant Avenue – Shady Bootz Boutique
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
