Police are looking for two suspects who shot a woman in the parking lot of the Pinelawn Food Market Saturday.

PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred in Pine Lawn Saturday evening.

A woman was shot in the face on the parking lot of the Pinelawn Food Market on Jennings Station Road around 7:00 p.m.

The woman was stable when she was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they are looking at surveillance video and are asking anyone with information to call the North County Police Cooperative.

