PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred in Pine Lawn Saturday evening.
A woman was shot in the face on the parking lot of the Pinelawn Food Market on Jennings Station Road around 7:00 p.m.
The woman was stable when she was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say they are looking at surveillance video and are asking anyone with information to call the North County Police Cooperative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.