LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Major Case Squad is looking for two persons of interest in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Lincoln County.
Police are looking for Alex B. Kresting, 24, and Monica L. Deroy, 41. Authorities say they are connected to the stabbing death of 44-year-old Christopher Wright.
Wright was stabbed Sunday afternoon after a fight that occurred on Grizzleys Lane in unincorporated Lincoln County.
Kresting and Deroy were last seen in a red 2007 Ford Taurus with Missouri license plate number ZD2F8P.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 636-528-6100.
