CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a group of thieves who reportedly targeted two stores within one hour.
Surveillance video captured three women and one man snatching a handful of clothing at the Polo store in the St. Louis Premium Outlet on Outlet Blvd just past 11 a.m. before beelining to the front door without paying. Thirty minutes later, police said the group of thieves repeated their heist at the Polo store in the Chesterfield Outlet Mall.
Police suspect the group is responsible for two other larcenies that occurred over the weekend. Anyone with information should call 636-537-3000.
