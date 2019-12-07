UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two women were robbed near the Delmar Loop just past midnight on Saturday, police said.
Two 21-year-old women were walking in the 700 block of Westgate when they say two suspects displayed a gun and asked for their purses and phones.
The victims complied. The suspects then drove north on Westgate in a black four-door sedan.
Both suspects are described as black men in their 20s wearing dark clothing. One suspect has shoulder-length dreadlocks while the other has a closely trimmed full beard.
University City police said they have extra officers patrolling on foot in the area where the robbery occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
