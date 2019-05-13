SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a T-Mobile store in South County Sunday evening.
An armed suspect wearing a mask walked into the store near the intersection of Lindbergh and Union around 5:30 p.m. and demanded cash.
Police said second suspect soon joined him and they got away with money and other items before fleeing the store.
Two employees were in the store at the time. Neither were injured.
T-Mobile later released the following statement:
“We're grateful that our employees are safe and we’re cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous and an award may be offered.
