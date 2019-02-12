SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for two men who carjacked a 27-year-old woman in the Tower Grove East neighborhood on Monday night.
A woman had just gotten out of her 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 3200 block of Magnolia around 9:15 p.m. when two suspects approached her and demanded her keys. One suspect was armed.
Police said the woman started to scream when one of the suspects grabbed her keys, got in and drove away. The other suspect ran.
Police said the victim was not injured.
St. Louis police on Wednesday release surveillance images of the suspect, along with acquaintances. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
That carjacking happened several hours after an elderly woman was carjacked in the 4200 block of Minnesota Ave. Four suspects connected to that crime were later arrested.
