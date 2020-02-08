CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for two suspects who they say carjacked the employee of a motorsports business inside a company-owned truck in Chesterfield on Saturday night.
Officers say the employee of a motorsports business on N. Outer 40 was sitting inside a company-owned car on the parking lot around 7:15 p.m. when two white males approached and one pulled out a long gun.
Police said the two suspects then drove away in the truck before abandoning it near Long Road and Edison. Nobody was injured.
The suspects are still at-large.
