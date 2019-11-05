SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for two suspects who they say were involved in a smash and grab at the Target in South County early Saturday morning.
The two suspects forced open the Apple display case and stole thousands of dollars in electronics, police said, before they fled in white or silver Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon with stolen Missouri license plates # 7CR-300.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or Detective Nickolaus at 314-615-0348.
