ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a suspect who led police on a chase from Illinois to south St. Louis Wednesday.
The chase was first spotted on Route 3 north of Columbia around 8:45 a.m. It then crossed over into Missouri, where the suspect parked the maroon Dodge Charger in an open garage and ran off in South City.
After the suspect ran from the car, police were canvassing an area on Nebraska.
HAPPENING NOW: Search for suspect(s) who lead police on a chance from IL. We’re in South City on Nebraska. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/N2mLL0taC3— Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) September 23, 2020
News 4 has learned the suspect was wanted for a weapons violation out of Belleville.
No other details regarding the suspect have been released.
